Sexual, murder offenses to dominate Fort Portal Court of Appeal session

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Aggravated defilement and murder cases are dominating the list of criminal appeals to be handled during a criminal appeals session in Fort Portal which kicks off tomorrow Monday.

The cases are from the Rwenzori sub region districts of Kabarole, Kamwenge, Ntoroko, Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo and Fort Portal. According to the cause list issued by the Court of Appeal Deputy Registrar, Ayebare Tumwebaze, the session will be presided over by Justices Kenneth Kakuru, Christopher Madrama and Irene Mulyagonja who will hear 40 Appeals before returning to headquarters to write the judgements.

According to a statement released on November 8, the cause list consists of 20 appeals against the conviction on charges of aggravated defilement while 15 appellants want the Court to quash murder convictions. Other appeals to be handled include four on aggravated robbery and one on rape where the convicts want the Court to set aside their sentences.

The oldest appeal is a matter filed in 2008 where three appellants want court to overturn a life sentence for the offence of murder. Ayebare says the session will be held in conformity with existing standard operating procedures outlined by the judiciary and the Ministry of Health to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ayebare says that although the justices and counsels will be physically present at the High Court in Fort Portal tourism city, the appellants will remain in prison but will participate via the zoom video conferencing technology.

He also notes that the justices are more than ready to dispose off the 40 Appeals and deliver their Judgements within 30 days after the hearing. Tumwebaze intimates that arrangements have already been made for the attorneys to prepare their clients on how to participate in the ‘scientific’ court session.

This will be the third external session to be conducted ‘scientifically’ by the Court of Appeal since the resumption of business after the Covid-19 lockdown. The first one was conducted in Mbarara and the second in Mbale.

It is hoped that before the year closes, another external session for northern region will be conducted in Lira. If everything goes according to plan, the Court hopes to close the year with a disposal of at least 1,500 matters, about 700 of which will be criminal matters.

*****

URN