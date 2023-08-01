Sex worker stabs man to death over sh10,000

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Luwero are holding a commercial sex worker accused of stabbing her client to death following a dispute over payment. The suspect is Grace Namanya, 33, a commercial sex worker at Nankulabye trading center in Bamunanika sub-county, Luwero district.

She is accused of stabbing to death Moses Bakka, 45, a resident of the same village at around 10 pm on Sunday night. The Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson Sam Twiineamazima, says that preliminary investigations indicate that Bakka went to Namanya’s house and offered her Shillings 4000 for sex but she demanded Shillings 10,000.

Twiineamazima adds that the deceased resorted to force which resulted in a fight before Namanya picked a knife and stabbed him to death. Twiineamazima said that officers from Bamunanika Police Station rushed to the scene where they found Bakka’s lifeless body. The suspect had already fled the scene and was arrested from a hideout in Kikyusa town.

Eriab Ssemanda, the LC 1 Chairman of Nankulabye says that the deceased has left behind three children from his former marriage. Last week, Police arrested William Lugemwa, 45, and his wife Jesca Payesu,35, both residents of Kigavu village in Luwero sub-county for allegedly causing the death of their seven-month-old baby Immaculate Samanya during a fight over allegations of infidelity.

On July 6th this year, Stephen Musisi a resident of Bukomba village in Luwero sub-county also killed his wife Aisha Nalukenge Nagayi, and two children before taking his own life. According to the Police crime report for 2022, Luwero district registered 501 domestic violence cases in the year. The district was ranked as the second district with the highest number of domestic violence cases across the country.

According to the Luwero Crime report, at least 58 homicide cases were reported in 2022 and the district ranked in eighth position with highest number of cases.

URN