Several left injured after NUP rally in Busia

Several supporters of National Unity Platform-NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu are nursing injuries from running battles with the police on Tuesday.

Heavily armed police personnel spent a better part of Tuesday battling the supporters who were lined up along the streets of Busia town to welcome Kyagulanyi, as he campaigned in Bukedi region. A number of them were affected by teargas and others hit by stray bullets.

Police commanded by Julius Ceaser Turisingura, the Bukedi South Regional Police Commander, Wesly Nganizi, the Elgon Region Police Commander, Abraham Asiimwe, the Field Force Unit Commander in the Elgon region among others, fired tear gas and live bullets to disperse them in vain. Instead, the numbers bulged even further and the town was covered in chants in support of Bobi Wine- the stage name that Kyagulanyi has used over the years.

Dozens were injured and were seen ferried to the nearby health facilities in a Red Cross ambulance. Some of the injured people have been admitted at Busia health centre IV, Daban hospital and Africure International Medical Centre.

Some of the injured told Uganda Radio Network that they sustained injuries during a stampede after security personnel threw a teargas canister in a crowd which she was part of. One of the supporters said that he lost two toes after a stray bullet hit his right leg.

Hussein Wabwire Hamza, the chairman of the NUP organizing committee condemned the act and appealed to supporters to remain calm and strong during the struggle for their freedom.

Fred Ouma, the Manager of Red Cross Busia branch says that they registered more than 15 cases that required medical attention and were referred to Busia Health Centre IV.

Joseph Namunyo, a health worker at Africure International Health Centre in Busia town where Uganda Radio Network found Farida Kadogo, a resident of Busia town struggling for her life said that she had inhaled excessive teargas and needed life support. Kadogo was referred to Daban Hospital for further management.

But Julius Caesar Tuisingwire, the Bukedi south police commander says that NUP party supporters who had crowded at the entry point of the venue provoked security, by pelting stones prompting them to fire bullets.