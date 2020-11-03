Several injured as police bars Kyagulanyi from launching his manifesto

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Several people have been injured in clashes between security officers and supporters of the National Unity Platform-NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine. The ugly scenes preceded the nomination of Kyagulanyi who was forced out of his vehicle by military police at Kyambogo.

He was bundled into a waiting security vehicle and driven off. However, Kyagulanyi’s supporters intercepted the security vehicle near the offices of the National Council for High Education demanding they release their candidate. Police used teargas and live bullets to disperse the charged supporters and drove off via Namugongo-Kiraa up to his home in Magere in Kasangati town council. Several people who had escorted Kyagulanyi followed suit.

On arrival at his residence, Kyagulanyi who had been ordered by security to enter his home overpowered the security officers insisting that he was heading to the NUP party offices in Kamwokya to launch his manifesto. He was joined by his supporters and started moving towards Kamwokya in a procession on foot.

However, military police blocked the road barely a kilometre from Kyagulanyi’s residence and dispersed his supporters who had formed a human shield around him. Speaking to journalists, Kyagulanyi blamed the security detail that was attached to him by the Electoral Commission for masterminding his arrest shortly after his nomination.

The situation spiraled out of control when Kyagulanyi’s supporters who had maintained their cool lost patience and started hurling stones at the heavily armed security officers. The officers responded with bullets and teargas. They grabbed Kyagulanyi and bundled him on a police truck and drove him back to his home but the occupants refused to open the gate.

The police commanders started pleading with the other NUP officials including the party vice president, for Buganda region, Matthias Mpuuga to talk to the rowdy supporters to calm down. Their pleas didn’t yield efforts as more NUP supporters kept arriving at the scene.

The NUP Bugisu region coordinator John Baptist Nambeshe blamed security for the fracas saying there was no justification for blocking their candidate from unveiling his manifesto just like the other presidential candidates.

The Justice Forum Party President, Asuman Basarirwa equally wondered why the police are applying double standards. He said today’s event is a clear indication of the tough road ahead for opposition candidates in the 2021 general elections.

