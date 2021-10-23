Several feared dead after blast in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Reports just in indicate that one person is dead after what eye witnesses say was a bomb blast at Digida Pork bar and grill in Komamboga, one of the suburbs north of Kampala city.

Police have rushed to the scene of the incident that is said to have happened just after 9pm on Waliggo Rd that links to the Gayaza-Kampala road.

“There was a bomb blast. Two persons a young lady and a gentleman fatally wounded and others admitted with serious injuries. Police will come up with an official statement,” said Uganda Police’s Asan Kasingye.

Initial reports indicated two might be dead, but later Police clarified they could only confirm one.

Polices confirmed in a statement that seven other people were rushed to Mulago National Referral hospital, with serious injuries.

The scene has been cordoned off, and a joint task teams from the bomb squad are on the scene to document the scene and determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not.

“We ask the public to remain calm, as we establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident. Any new developments will be communicated in due course.”

Counter intelligence Israel based site @CTNSIS blamed the attack on the Islamic State IS and ADF, reporting that ” ISCAP DR-Congo cell in Uganda has conducted a second terror attack in Kawempe area of the capital Kampala. 2 people killed and 7 injured. ISCAP has a larger cell in Kasese near the border with DR Congo.”

What happened?

Noah Mukasa Sserumaga, one of the area leaders told Uganda Radio Network –URN that the explosion was heard minutes to 9:00pm at Digida eating point. Moments later, the area was engulfed in smoke and sounds of people crying for help.

“…we do not know whether it was indeed a bomb, but one girl, an employee of the same place is dead. Seven others have been rushed to hospital,” Mukasa said. The Deceased has been identified as Emily.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson, said that teams from the bomb squad have responded to calls from the scene and the casualties have been rushed to Mulago hospital for treatment.

“The blast happened at Digida eating point, Komamboga, in Kawempe Division. One person has been fatally wounded and seven others rushed to Mulago National Referral Hospital, with serious injuries,” Enanga said in a brief statement.

He added that the scene had been cordoned off, and joint task teams from the bomb squad called to thoroughly document the scene, to determine whether the explosion arose out of an intentional act or not.

“We ask the public to remain calm, as we establish the true circumstances surrounding the incident. Enanga Added”.

However sources in the Counter-terrorism and crime intelligence say that the blast could not have been a bomb blast since there were no flammable materials like gas cylinders.

According to the sources, the blast left behind a huge hole at the Centre of where people were seated. “Some fragments have hit people and cars as far as 100 meters,” the sources said.

On Thursday October 14, the United Kingdom warned of a possible terrorists attack in Uganda, but police reportedly said that there was no need to elevate the threat levels