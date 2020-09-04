Several arrested in Soroti over illegal campaigns

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Soroti has arrested several people after intercepting vehicles carrying NRM candidates found canvassing for votes around Soroti City and the neighboring areas.

At least four vehicles carrying public address systems with posters of candidates have been intercepted and parked at Central Police Station in Soroti.

The development comes ahead of Polls in the NRM Primaries taking place tomorrow across the country.

Some of the vehicles intercepted include those for Serere County aspirant, Phillip Oucor, Dakebela County Aspirant, Vincent Enomu, Soroti East Municipality Aspirant, Jimmy Ekemu and Soroti City Woman MP aspirant, Emily Amulo.

The vehicles carrying more than five people in each were moving round, calling for support for their respective candidates.

Soroti DPC, Simon Ksamsangira says the candidates were issued with guidelines on Wednesday’s meeting but some decided to violate the guidelines.

While intercepting Amulo’s vehicle in Pamba, Ksamsangira labored to explain to the candidates why they had intercepted their vehicles.

Information on the ground indicates that most of the candidates are conducting a mop up campaign across the region. David Okiring, a resident in Pingire Sub County says candidates have hired boda- boda cyclists who are combing different villages chanting names of their respective candidates. He noted that some of the campaigners are distributing soap and money to residents as they solicit for votes.

In Kumi, a Fuso Lorry- UAP 378K is still campaigning for Solomon Opio, the MP aspirant for Kumi County. Several other vehicles have been cited in the villages campaigning for different candidates, according to James Oenen, a resident of Nyero Sub County in Kumi District.

In Ngora, Police have arrested and driven out of the district, six people found campaigning in the area. The team was campaigning for Ngora County incumbent, David Abala.

David Ekaret, the NRM regional coordinator in Teso says they have instructed Police to arrest anyone campaigning on elections eve. He explains that the party gave clear communication to all candidates and whoever is found breaching them should be arrested.

