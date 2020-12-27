Seven year old boy drowns in water pool

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A seven-year-old boy has drowned in a pool of water in Bushiyi sub county in Bududa district. Anthony Wakinya had gone out with his peers on Boxing Day to swim in the pool that formed as a result of landslides in September this year.

The deceased’s father, Difasi Busiku says the minor left home after eating. He says that he was shocked after one of the residents informed him that his child had fallen in the pool of water. Busiku says he had repeatedly warned his children against playing in the pool. A group of residents teamed up to search for the minor’s body in vain. Emma Nambale, one of those who were searching for the body said they would dig channels to release the water to allow them to retrieve the body.

Busiku’s mother, Amina Nakhayenze fell unconscious upon hearing that news of her child’s drowning minutes after having lunch. Sarah Wambalo, a resident of Biwawa village says she chased the minors from the poll on Christmas where they had gone swimming and was shocked to hear that the same child had drowned.

URN