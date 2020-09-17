Seven LCIII chairpersons defeated in greater Luweero NRM primaries

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least seven Sub-county LCIII Chairpersons have been defeated in the National Resistance Movement- NRM party primaries in Greater Luweero Districts.

On Wednesday, the party organized primaries to select flag bearers for Parish/Ward councils and LCIII Chairpersons ahead of 2021 general elections.

According to results declared by NRM District Registrars in Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola at least seven Sub County and town chairpersons were defeated in the primaries.

In Nakaseke, the District NRM Registrar Paul Tandeka declared Vincent Kaweesa the elected flag bearer for Butalangu Town LCIII Chairperson after he defeated the incumbent Chairperson Samuel Serunjonji. Kaweesa obtained 1,316 votes and Serunjonji got 1,241 votes.

Tandeka also declared Eric Migadde the elected LCIII Chairperson flag bearer for Nakaseke Sub County after he defeated the incumbent John Mugerwa. Migadde garnered 4,263 votes whereas Mugerwa got only 1,231 votes.

Others who lost the primaries are Godfrey Mugisha the incumbent LCIII Chairman for Kinyogogga Sub County and Aisha Kamukama the LCIII Chairperson for Wakyato. Mugisha was defeated by Sam Mwesigye whereas Kamukama lost to Paul Kagame Katimbo.

In Nakasongola district, Richard Ssenyimba the incumbent LCIII Chairperson of Nakitoma Sub County was defeated by Godfrey Lutalo. Ssenyimba lost with 2394 votes against Lutalo’s 3394 votes.

Gaster Yawe the Incumbent LCIII Chairperson of Kakooge Sub County who crossed to the newly created town council of Katuugo was also defeated. Yawe lost to George William Ssempungu after getting only 784 votes whereas the winner got 1,234 votes.

In Nakasongola, majority of LCIII Chairpersons who include Nakasongola town Council Chairperson George William Kazibwe, Migyera town Chairperson Godfrey Kabogoza, Nabiswera Sub-county David Sserubombwe and Lwampanga Sub-county Chairperson George William Lubega among others retained Party tickets after defeating rivals.

The winners in Nakaseke and Nakasongola NRM primaries stand high chances to win general elections since opposition parties are yet to make inroads in the areas to front candidates against them.

In Luweero district, David Kamugisha declared Richard Kirabira the elected flag bearer of Katikamu Sub County after he defeated the incumbent Omar Ali Kyagulanyi. Kirabira scored 4,094 votes whereas Kyagulanyi obtained 1,591 votes.

Kamugisha declared 14 aspirants who include incumbent LCIII Chairpersons unopposed after the rivals withdrew from the race and decided to contest as Independents.

Unlike in Nakaseke and Nakasongola, the NRM flag bearers in Luweero district face an uphill task to win general elections over stiff competition from Independent NRM leaning and opposition parties aspirants.

********

URN