Seven CDOs in Nakaseke arrested for extorting money from Emyooga applicants

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven Community Development Officers in Nakaseke district are in trouble over alleged extortion of money from applicants of Emyooga, the presidential initiative for wealth and job creation.

The Community Development Officers in trouble are from sub-counties of Ngoma, Kikamulo, Kinyogogga, Wakyato and Kinoni. Others are from Ngoma and Kiwoko town councils.

They were arrested on orders of State Minister for Microfinance Haruna Kyeyuna Kasolo after receiving complaints from applicants that they had asked and received money from groups.

During the launch of the initiative at Nakaseke district headquarters, several applicants told Minister Kasolo that the CDOs were charging them between 38,000-130,000 shillings to issue certificates and forward groups to Microfinance Finance Support Centre for funding.

Kasolo said that the certificates are supposed to be issued at no cost because the initiative is free and aimed at getting people out of poverty. He explained that the only money required is 10,000 shillings for membership and this is paid to the chairperson who deposits it at the group’s accounts.

Kasolo ordered that the accused CDOs be arrested and be investigated by police over the allegations.

It is alleged that the CDOs extorted money from groups so that they are selected to benefit from the initiative.

Isah Ssemwogerere, the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson said seven CDOs have been arrested and charges of extortion preferred against them.

Ssemwogerere said that they have already recorded statements from the complainants and files sent to Nakaseke State Attorney to sanction their files before they are presented in court.

The CDOs face interdiction in case they are charged with a criminal offence in the courts of law.

Nakaseke has so far registered 1,224 Emyooga groups within three constituencies that include Nakaseke Central, North, and South. Each successful group is expected to receive 30 million shillings to boost their savings groups.

The initiative rolled out by the President this financial year seeks to finance small groups involved in small-medium enterprises but is marred with extortion claims in Nakaseke.

Some of the chairpersons told URN that they paid the money because they were desperate for funds.

David Kasumba, the chairperson of Posta Ward Boda Boda B Group says that he paid 38,000 Shillings to Semuto town council CDO to process a certificate for his group but the money wasn’t receipted.

Kasumba added that the money was mobilized from the committee members after the CDO told them those without the money won’t get the certificates and they won’t be considered for the initiative.

Kasumba says that they questioned why the groups that President Museveni wanted to get out of poverty need to pay for certificates.

Others said their groups were denied certificates till they accepted to pay the money to obtain them.

Fred Nayebare Kyamuzigita, the Nakaseke District Resident Commissioner says all the CDOs who are accused of extortion will be prosecuted to serve as examples to other government officers who mismanage programs.

This is not the first programme where CDOs in Nakaseke have obtained money from groups.

In 2017, The Community Development Officer for Butalangu town council was arrested after failing to refund Youths Livelihood Program funds.

He was arrested alongside two chairpersons of youths groups in Nakaseke district.

The youths accused the CDO of taking part of the money, making it difficult for them to gain from the projects and repay the loans.

The Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development later suspended disbursement of Youths Livelihood Program funds to Nakaseke district for failure to recover the earlier disbursed funds.

URN