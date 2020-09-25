Serie A preview, 26-28 September 2020

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 2 action from the 2020-21 Serie A.

The headline match from Italy’s top flight for this round is the Sunday night clash of Roma and Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico. The teams met in the last round of the previous season – early this month, no less – and the Giallorossi claimed a 3-1 win thanks to goals from Nikola Kalinic and Diego Perotti (two).

However, Paulo Fonseca’s side will be without inspirational youngster Nicolo Zaniolo, who suffered another major knee injury while on international duty.

Elsewhere, Internazionale will have their first match of the season when they host Fiorentina at the San Siro in the late kick-off on Saturday evening.

Serie A legend Andrei Shevchenko has warned that the Nerazzurri, under the guidance of a determined Antonio Conte, are looking capable of dethroning champions Juventus: “The title race will be more interesting. Conte is working well, the team are competitive, they have already challenged Juve and I expect a closer season. Because there’s also Lazio, there’s Napoli, there’s Atalanta, an incredible team. And then there is Milan, who have strengthened themselves.”

Lazio, Napoli and Milan will all be expected to win this round’s matches against Cagliari, Genoa and Crotone respectively, while last season’s great entertainers, Atalantawill open their campaign with a tricky clash away to Torino in the early game on Saturday afternoon.

Serie A fixtures and broadcast details, 26-28 September 2020

Saturday 26 September

15:00: Torino v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:00: Cagliari v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:00: Sampdoria v Benevento – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

20:45: Internazionale v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 27 September

12:30: Spezia v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Napoli v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

15:00: Hellas Verona v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

18:00: Crotone v Milan – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Roma v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 28 September

20:45: Bologna v Parma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1