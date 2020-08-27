Serere security team issues tight guidelines to politicians

Serere, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Serere District Security Committee has issued guidelines for National Resistance Movement-NRM party members canvassing for votes for election as party candidates.

In a security meeting held at the district council hall involving candidates for District Chairperson and Parliamentary seats on Wednesday, the Security Committee chaired by the Resident District Commissioner, Geoffrey Okiswa warned candidates against engaging in propaganda and malice.

The meeting also noted that some of the candidates had violated COVID-19 prevention guidelines such as observing social distance by organising rallies. Last week, Police intercepted a procession by the supporters of Phillip Oucor, who is vying for the NRM party ticket for the Serere County as they matched through Serere Township.

Police also dispersed another procession by the supporters of the incumbent Serere County MP, Patrick Okabe in Kyere Sub County as they waited to receive him from Kampala. This, according to Serere the RDC is tantamount to the violation of the Presidential guidelines and exposes residents to Covid19 infection.

He explained that some of the candidates have been holding illegal meetings as they campaign in the villages and threatened to take action against those involved.

During the meeting, some of the candidates raised complaints of unfair treatment by law enforcement officers while favoring their rivals. They also asked the security team to allow them use public address systems to access their electorate in their respective homes because of COVID-19.

“Whenever we move out, people follow us and within no time, crowds form. Now that the election date has drawn closer it would be good to hire public address systems to move around the county, telling people about us and election dates”, Fred Oolot, an aspirant from the Pingire County NRM party parliamentary ticket said.

Moses Ejaru, the campaign agent of James Peter Akol, an aspirant for Kasilo County parliamentary NRM party ticket, said most people are forced to follow candidates because they want money from politicians.

According to the revised NRM electoral roadmap, elections of Constituency and Woman MP flag bearers will be held on September 4th, Special Interest Groups (workers, PWDs, Youth and Elderly MPs) on September 10th and District Chairpersons, Lord Mayor and Mayors on September 11th, 2020.

********

URN