Septic tank murder case adjourned to August

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Kampala has adjourned the murder case involving senior accountant Francis Onebe and his security guard Bonny Oriekot to 1st August 2023. Both individuals were arrested in September 2021 on suspicion of murdering Onebe’s wife, Immaculate Onebe Mary Aiso, in January 2021 and disposing of her body in a septic tank at their home in Muyenga, Makindye division.

During the proceedings, the prosecution presented four witnesses, including a DNA analyst who analyzed the retrieved body, Aiso’s daughter, the secretary of the village where Onebe resides, and a video analyst who reviewed footage captured in the area on the day Immaculate Onebe went missing.

The case investigating officer also testified, revealing the existence of notes in Aiso’s diary indicating disagreements within the couple. The officer also mentioned the discovery of a letter written by Onebe’s ex-wife, detailing mistreatment by Onebe and some relatives.

However, the defense, led by Counsel Patrick Kasumba, was scheduled to continue cross-examining the investigating officer, Jacob Okello, but the trial couldn’t proceed as the presiding Judge Micheal Elubu was absent. The judge had previously communicated his absence to the accused individuals, who did not attend the court session. He provided a new date, 1st August 2023, for their return to court.

URN