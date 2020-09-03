Sembabule DPC transferred ahead of NRM primaries

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Denis Musinguzi, the Sembabule District Police Commanders has been transferred a day to the NRM party primaries.

Musinguzi has been recalled to the Police Human Resource Directorate for investigations on his mode of operation.

He has been replaced by Dickens Bindeeba who has been on a course. Musinguzi’s transfer comes at the height of political tensions in Sembabule in the run-up to the party primary elections for the parliamentary flag bearers.

Last week Musinguzi clashed with President Museveni’s younger brother Godfrey Aine Kaguta aka Sodo who is contesting for Mawogola North Constituency seat against Shartis Muserure, a daughter to the Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kahamba Kuteesa. Musinguzi commanded anti-riot personnel to quell Aine’s campaign rally at Sembabule district playground.

Police fired teargas to disperse the enthusiastic political supporters and in the fracas several people sustained injuries.

Others who were transferred in Sembabule district are; Anos Acwamu the Officer-In-Charge of Lwemiyaga Police and Herbert Akampulira, who has been Officer-in-charge of Lwemiyaga Police Station where he has served for one month.

Polly Namaye, the Deputy Police Spokesperson said that the transfers as normal and intended to ensure professionalism and efficiency in services delivery.

Enoch Abaine the greater Masaka Regional Police Commander has pitched camp in Sembabule to oversee the security in the area ahead of the party primaries.

********

URN