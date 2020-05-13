Security to vigorously enforce directive on face masks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Security Gen. Elly Tumwine has said enforcing the compulsory wearing of masks is going to be the new war front for security forces.

Tumwine said that the country has closed the borders through which new infections were coming to the country, they can’t look on when the people are flouting other measures that can stop communal spread of the highly contagious virus.

He is as speaking at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala early today.

Before starting his address, Tuwmine threatened to arrest journalists who were not putting on masks. He said, it can’t be that the people the communicating government directives are the ones flouting them. Apart from a few, majority of the journalists present had masks although many were not putting them on.

Tumwine said, at all times, everyone must put on a mask for as long as they are in public. “It’s not always that the old people know everything; it’s those with experience that you should ask for advice. Take the president’s advice to wear masks or leave it at your own risk,” Tumwine said.

In order to ensure that every journalist complies with the directive, Tumwine donated 500 masks.

In his last COVID-19 address on May 4, President Museveni ordered for the compulsory wearing of masks for anyone in public. He said, if people complied, he would gradually ease the restrictions such as the ban on public and private transport.

For his part, Brig. Richard Karemire, the spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces said they will not allow anybody to jeopardize the safety of Ugandans by flouting presidential guidelines.

“We are not yet out of danger, the enemy is still with us. We are going to continue enforcing these measures as issued by the President,” Karemire said.

He called on people to respect the security forces while doing their work and stop attacking them. He distributed a list showing 69 incidents around the country in which security forces were attacked while they were implementing the presidential directives.

