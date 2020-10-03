Security shuts down operations of herbal products distribution firm

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka District Security Committee has clamped down on the operations of Superlife international, a herbal products distribution firm for allegedly fleecing members of the public their hard-earned cash and violating Covid19 preventive guidelines.

The firm, which uses network marketing had set up a branch in Masaka town and had embarked on recruiting and training sales personnel. However, a team of security officers led by Masaka Resident District Commissioner, Herman Ssentongo stormed the company’s operation center at Maria Flo hotel on Friday and shut its operations.

Ssentongo accused the company officials of failure to establish proper offices and instead chose to operate from hotel rooms, where people converged in big numbers in total disregard of Covid-19 preventive measures.

He explained that their intervention was prompted by intelligence reports, which implicated the company officials of collecting money from hundreds of people from different parts of the country under the guise of offering them employment.

According to Sentongo, despite collecting over 100 from different parts of the country, the company officials didn’t bother notifying the local and security authorities, which raised suspicion on their operations.

He accordingly instructed police to arrest the three administrators of the company for interrogations and compel them to produce their superiors.

Gonzaga Baguma, who was acting as the company branch manager, denied any wrongdoing, saying those who responded to their invite were attracted by the efficacy of their health products.

He explained that they decided to operate in the hotel temporarily as they work out modalities of establishing a permanent office in Masaka city.

Vincent Kivumbi, the chairperson Kirumba Village in Masaka city told Police that the company officials have also been defaulting on their rental fees, which has seen them change to different locations.

********

URN