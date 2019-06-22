Security shoots two dead at Besigye fuel station

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | Two men were this evening shot dead as they re-fueled at Nsambya TOTAL petrol station that is run by politician Dr. Kizza Besigye.

Besigye rushed to the scene and confirmed the incident, saying he had been informed those shot dead were suspected thugs that security had been tracking.

“It is reported they (police and army) had heard intelligence that these ones shot were part of a robbery plan to rob the station. I have not yet talked to the people involved…. I do not know beyond what I have told you,” Besigye told the press.

Suspected armed robbers have been shot at @Total Nsambya. The suspected robbers, trailed most of the day, were netted at the gas station. Guns were retrieved from their vehicle! Staff were also earlier alerted about possible attack. People’s President @kizzabesigye1 visited scene pic.twitter.com/ykP2xyOmk3 — Ronald Muhinda (@RonaldMuhinda) June 22, 2019

UPDATE:

It is Flying Squad (FSU) operatives that have killed two suspected armed robbers at Total Nsambya Fuel Station, police has confirmed.

FSU reportedly trailed the thugs following a tip off about a plan to rob the fuel station.

Deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said a gun was also recovered.

However, Owoyesigyire said details on their identification and how the robbery was foiled shall be availed later.

Dr Besigye drove to the scene as bodies of the suspected robbers lay in a pool of blood.

A gun suspected to have been in possession of thugs was lying in a pool of blood. Gun cell casings were also many at the scene.

This was going to be the fifth armed robbery in a space of three weeks in Kampala.

Last week two mobile money operators were killed by thugs moving on three motorcycles in Zzana along Entebbe Road

Victims of Zzana incident were identified as Harriet Nalwadda and her worker Moreen Nakabubi.

Five days ago police foiled another armed robbery in Kawempe even though the suspects were arrested without fire exchange.

Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) and Uganda Police Force (UPF) arrested three Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) deserters.

They include Stanley Muluuta who reportedly killed a UPDF Leutenant before he deserted. Muluuta was arrested in Masanafu in an operation conducted by FSU and two guns were recovered.

Other ex-soldiers in custody over armed robbery include David Onenchan and Andrew Miguso.