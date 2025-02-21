Security raids NUP headquarters 48 hours after opposition joint prayers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDNET | Security personnel have raided and cordoned off the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters.

The personnel comprising of the police, army and operatives from the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce-JATT also sealed off the party’s leadership training centre in Kmawokya.

Acting Maj Gen Felix Kulayigye, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Spokesperson, said the raid follows videos that have been circulating on social media where NUP members are threatening to cause violence.

Kulayigye said that the state cannot just look when such attacks are being promised by an organized group.

NUP President Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine on social media platform X confirmed the raid. “Museveni’s criminals have just broken into our offices at Kavule after blocking off all roads leading there. They have also raided our School of Leadership at Kamwokya. COWARDS,” Bobi Wine said.

Ever since joint opposition political parties gave a 48 hours ultimatum to President Yoweri Museveni to release Dr Kizza Besigye or present him to courts of judicature as per Supreme Court ruling, JATT and other security agencies have pitched camp at NUP offices.

JATT and Defence Intelligence and Security formerly Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) have been monitoring NUP offices and several members including its lead mobilizer Fred Nyanzi and members of the party’s election management committee were abducted.

Security at NUP offices was on Friday reinforced by the Military Police. Kyagulanyi also said that his home at Magere, Kasangati town council, in Wakiso district, was under surveillance by security operatives.

“Whatever happens to me, Museveni and his son are responsible. From yesterday, our home has been patrolled by strange men in civilian clothes who appear to be armed. We have information that they’re after my life – as threatened by Museveni’s son a few days ago. They have gone ahead to trail and abduct many of our comrades, including part of my security team,” he said.

However, Maj Gen Kulayigye did not explain why threatening violence is being handled by JATT which is trained to deal with terrorists instead of the police’s Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID).

Meanwhile, four days after he was arrested, the NUP head of mobilisation Chairman Nyanzi Fred was released and dumped near his home.

****

URN