Security personnel in Kitgum accused of aiding illegal timber trade

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel in Kitgum district have been accused of aiding illegal trade in endangered forest products.

Martin Anywar, Kitgum District Forestry Officer says the involvement of highly placed individuals in security is greatly watering their fights in protecting the forest covers.

He notes that the vice has escalated during the COVID-19 lock-down period where heavy trucks loaded with Afzelia Africana logs and charcoal move at night while being escorted by the police.

Without disclosing names, Anywar says he has received threats from police and army officers after their logs and charcoal are impounded adding that sometimes the district painfully releases them for his safety.

The district authorities on Friday impounded two trucks loaded with 250 bags of charcoal from Tikao village in Orom sub-county belonging to three businesswomen destined for Lira Municipality.

Anywar, however, says the little gains they are making to end the vice in the region is being hampered by influence and network of security personnel involved in the lucrative timber and charcoal deals.

According to him, the weak laws that provide for fining illegal timber dealers coupled with unfair prosecution of the suspects involved in the business also makes the vice unstoppable.

For instance, the 2003 forestry act stipulates that a suspect is fined not exceeding 48 currency points [about 20,000 shillings] or sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding three years for illegal trading and transportation of forestry products.

Anywar says such measures are not deterrent enough in a business that pays more than the risks citing that they recently released three trucks full of logs worth 150 million shillings after the dealers willingly paid 2.8 million shillings fine.

Brig Michael Kabango, the fifth Infantry Division Commander says although the matter has not been raised to his office, interference by security personnel in fights against illegal charcoal and log trade is criminal.

“It’s the indiscipline of the highest order for not just security personnel but anyone else to interfere with conservation work. I will check into the matter to find out more details,” Brig Kabango says.

The district currently has three trucks full of Afzelia Africana logs impounded recently that were illegally being transported into the country from South Sudan. Some of the logs that have been parked at the district yard pending investigation by the National Forestry Authority and the Environmental Police Protection Unit reportedly belong to a top commanding police officer in Kitgum District.

Kitgum district passed a By-law in 2016 banning commercial trade in charcoal but the vice has sharply grown in the sub-counties of Orom, Lagoro, Mucwini, Labongo Akwang and Kitgum Matidi.

