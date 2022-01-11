Security names 12 newly arrested ADF terror suspects

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security has released the identities of 12 suspects arrested in connection to the rebel Allied Democratic Front (ADF). Police spokesperson Fred Enanga identifies the suspects as Kambale Jovas, Kasali Mbusa, Omirambi John Baptist, Baluku Anthony, Mukwaya Edgar, Bukuya Andrew, Hanifa Hamil, Harimana Tonanta, Kamuri Tonento, Murani Simeo and Sengudde Simeo.

According to Enanga, the suspects were picked up from Ntoroko and Kyenjojo districts following heightened security surveillance. He explains that joint anti-terrorism forces heightened their vigilance since the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) launched an offensive against ADF rebels in the jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).]

UPDF crossed into DRC following October and November bombings in Kampala, which claimed the lives of five civilians and four suspected suicide bombers. He claimed that because of the destruction occasioned on the ADF, they are angry and have made various attempts to revenge against Uganda.

“We are doing all that is possible to ensure that they don’t attack Uganda. What we have done in these 55 days, has helped to keep Ugandans safe. As we take back children to school, we need to be very careful, ADF might want to strike again,” Enanga said. At least over 120 people linked to ADF have been arrested since mid-last year.

The majority of the suspects are yet to appear in the courts of law. City lawyer Geoffrey Turyamusiima who has been representing the terror suspects, says that some of them are still locked up at the Special Investigations Division.

*****

URN