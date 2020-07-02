Security might kill more Ugandans than COVID-19, warns MPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Members of Parliament want government to prevail on errant security officials saying many Ugandans may die as a result of security brutality than the coronavirus (COVID-19).

With only 902 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 837 recovered persons, about 10 Ugandans have now died according to data gathered by Uganda Radio Network as a result of brutality from security personnel who are implementing the lockdown meant to curb the spread of COVID-19.

On several occasions, Local Defense Unit officers -LDU and some policemen have gunned down people while enforcing the lockdown while in many cases people riding on boda bodas have also been injured greatly by lockdown enforcers.

Presenting a matter of National Importance in Parliament, Manjia County MP John Baptist Nambeshe said a boda boda in Bududa and an asthmatic lady were attacked by security officials who didn’t have a roadblock but hid in the bush and waylaid them upon their arrival leaving the lady with a cracked skull, and the boda rider severely beaten for riding on a boda boda.

He says another person was shoot on the foot for failing to observe social distancing.

Geoffrey Macho, the Busia Municipality MP says traders in Busia who went to meet the Resident District Commissioner were teargassed and beaten from the office of the RDC. He says many people will die from the brutality of the security and not of COVID-19.

The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga called on government to ensure rights are protected during this period of COVID-19. She says the state agents should stop brutalizing the citizens.

URN