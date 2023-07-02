Security kill 3 suspected ADF terrorists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce (JATT) has killed three suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorists in an operation that started from Kampala and ended in Kiboga district. JATT alongside Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) first arrested Shaqur Othuman in Kampala and he later revealed the hideout of his colleagues in Kiboga.

Security sources have said Othuman was put in a security vehicle and driven to Toondo village, Nsala parish, Lwamata Sub-county where a fire exchange ensued between JATT and the suspected ADF terrorists.

The shooting started when JATT ordered Othuman to call his colleagues who were inside a house to open the door but they allegedly started discharging bullets towards the overt and covert security team.

“Immediately they started shooting at the operatives and there was rifle fire exchange in which three suspected ADF terrorists were put out of action including one who was leading them,” security source said.

Col Deo Akiiki, the deputy Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF Spokesperson, said he had not been briefed about the operation. “Data is not yet with me, I will verify and revert,” Col Akiiki said.

However, URN understands that the incident has been recorded as homicide at Kiboga police station on CRB 299/2023. “The JATT and CMI team was being led by Corporal Godwin Mugisa and they first reported to Kiboga DPC SP Hillary Nuwehereza and presented the operation details with suspect Othuman Shaqur,” security source said. ” The operation reference was KIRA SID/2022.”

It is not yet clear how JATT and CMI ended up also killing Othuman alongside two others yet he was taken from Kampala to Kiboga on handcuffs. A number of suspects linked to ADF have been killed in security operations in among other places Kampala, Wakiso, Mityana, and Kiboga.

The security agencies have recovered a Sub-Machine Gun –SMG AK47 with serial number 48016669 at the Kiboga shooting scene. A Ugandan passport in the names of Shaqur Othuman was also allegedly found the suspects’ house.

