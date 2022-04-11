Security investigates loan sharks for confiscating borrowers National IDs

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Masaka Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Ahmed Kateregga has instructed police to investigate money lenders who are confiscating the National IDs of borrowers over petty loans.

He issued the directives after receiving complaints from several people after failing to recover their National IDs from the loan sharks. According to Katerega, the complaints are mainly from people who fail to get social services that require them to present National IDs.

He alleges that the victims are also being forced to sign sale agreements for the properties they present as security to the exploitative money leaders.

Kateregga advises the communities to take advantage of the government wealth creation programs other than being exploited by the loan sharks to whom they lose their properties.

Frank Ssemabinga, the Kijjabwemi Cell LC I Chairperson says that most of the victims of this kind of fraud are mainly women. She says that many of them have also lost their properties including household items after failing to service the loans that are charged with high-interest rates.

He says that the national IDs are confiscated on very small loans of as low as Shillings 100,000, which they usually secure in times of emergencies.

URN