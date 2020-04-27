Security heightened in Jinja ahead of RDC Erick Sakwa’s bail application

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heavy deployment of police and military personnel at Jinja Magistrates Court ahead of the appearance of area Resident District Commissioner Erick Sakwa who is facing charges of manslaughter, robbery and malicious damage.

Court heard that Sakwa caused the death of one Charles Isanga during an operation mounted between March 22 and April 17 to enforce presidential directives to control the spread of coronavirus disease-COVID-19. The incident took place in Lwanda village, Jinja district.

In the process of enforcing the guidelines, Sakwa alongside one Bazimbyewa Bumali alias Chris Umar Dindodi, a resident of Mafubira zone C in Jinja district and businessman Mohammed Simba alias Meddie reportedly stole three crates of beer, 80,000 Shillings, eight trays of eggs, sachets of empire waragi and soda altogether valued at 429,000 Shillings.

Sakwa was remanded to Kirinya prison on Friday until May 13. However, there is information that the court will be convening today to hear his bail application after a failed attempt on Saturday afternoon.

Security has now been heightened with temporary roadblocks accompanied by armoured vehicles stationed at the different junctions leading to the court premises to control crowds that are likely to emerge as Sakwa returns to the court. Journalists, lawyers and some court officials have also been blocked from accessing the heavily guarded building.

On Saturday, hundreds of residents from around Jinja district pitched camp at the High Court to intensify demands for Sakwa’s release. Police later used teargas to disperse the crowd which was chanting praises for Sakwa.

A source at the court who spoke on condition of anonymity says that the Chief Magistrate was transferred early last week and his successor will be reporting for duty today afternoon.

******

URN