Security guard shot dead in Jinja

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A security guard at Crested Crane Hotel in Jinja City has been shot dead. The incident happened on Wednesday night at 9:30 pm at the hotel’s new site under construction located along Nalufenya Road.

The guard only identified as Mawa and attached to Hash Security Company was shot in the head, chest and stomach and died instantly while two of his colleagues sustained injuries on the thigh.

Herman Muhanguzi, one of the injured guards employed by Roko Construction Company to guard the building materials, says that they were seated outside the hotel gate when a man who was wearing a black jacket crossed the road and started firing bullets towards their direction.

Muhanguzi says that he was shot on the left part of his buttocks while attempting to flee from the gunman.

Muhanguzi adds that he escaped through the emergency gate but managed to see the attacker fire three rounds of ammunition in the air before speeding off on a waiting motorcycle.

One of the eyewitnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity says that the gunman was seen at the Boda Boda stage located opposite the hotel before shooting the guards.

“I sat outside the gate and I noticed a man seated at the Boda Boda stage for close to 10 minutes but later he crossed the road and started firing bullets towards Crested Crane hotel,” he says.

The Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Abbey Ngako declined to divulge further details of the incident.

URN