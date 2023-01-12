Security guard in Sheema shoots colleague dead

Sheema, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Sheema District are hunting for a private security guard who shot his colleague dead. The deceased identified as John Wakulira, 56, attached to Thunder world Security Services and a resident of Ndadile cell Kyetume sub county Mukono District.

Martial Tumusiime the Greater Bushenyi Region Police Spokesperson identified the suspect as Jokim Kule, 23, a resident of Bwalya village in Katebwa sub-county, Bunyangabu District.

Wakulira and Kule were guarding Ankole Coffee Producer’s Cooperative Union located at Rushooroza cell Kabwohe Division, Sheema municipality.

According to Tumusiime, the two are alleged to have developed a misunderstanding which sparked a quarrel that led to the shooting. He added that after the shooting, Kule abandoned the gun, and company uniform and fled.

The Assistant Operations Manager of Ankole Coffee Producers Cooperative Union, Yokania Tumwijeho says that they are waiting for the police’s report on the incident.

URN