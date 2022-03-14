Security guard arrested carrying human body in a sack, faces murder charges

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police is holding a security guard who was found carrying a human body in the sack this morning.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the suspect as Gideon Nabasa, a 31-year-old private security guard at Afrisafe guard company.

Nabasa was intercepted at around 4:30am by night police patrols in Kazo Lugoba zone, Nabweru division, Wakiso district carrying a sack on a motorcycle registration number UFG 635P.

“The officers were suspicious of what he was carrying and on asking to search, found a dead body of a male adult suspected to be in his early 20s in the sack and immediately arrested him,” Owoyesigyire said.

Owoyesigyire said a team of investigators was called in at the scene and the body that had two wounds suspected to be a result of a stabbing was later conveyed to city mortuary Mulago for a post mortem.

“Nabasa hasn’t yet cooperated well with the police to help us identify the deceased and where he got the body from. Our investigations to identify the deceased are ongoing,” Owoyesigyire noted. The suspect has been detained at Kawempe police station on allegations of murder.

On 14th September 2020, Joseph Nuwashaba, a resident of Kizinda, Bushenyi district was also intercepted by security at the entrance of Parliament in Kampala with a severed head of a child hidden in the box.

The victim was 3-year-old Faith Kyamagero who was murdered in Kijabwemi, Masaka district.

According to the annual crime report 2020 compiled by the Criminal Investigations Directorate, 12 people are killed on daily basis through shooting, assault, poisoning, arson, or mob action.

*****

URN