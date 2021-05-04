Security form 10 joint intelligence, operations teams ahead of Museveni swearing in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | With only 9 days left for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to swear in for another elective term, security has formed joint intelligence and operations team to deter anticipated chaos.

The 10 Joint Operation Units have reportedly been distributed to places near borders and districts where there are perceived big numbers of people who are allegedly unhappy about the continued leadership of of this regime.

Sources says so far four joint security meetings attended by senior military and police officers have been held and the country has been divided into 10 zones whereby emphasis has been put on Kampala Metropolitan districts that include Kampala City, Wakiso and Mukono.

“Out of 10 joint operation teams, three are in Kampala, one is for Luweero, two for Masaka and one will be handling Kayunga and neighbouring districts in Busoga. Others will be majorly handling border points where threats are being anticipated,” a security source said.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, confirmed that joint security teams have been formed to ensure there is peace before, during and after the presidential swearing and inauguration ceremony at Kololo Airstrip on Mat 12th.

Enanga said the team are part of the security master plan that was drafted ahead of presidential elections held on January 14. Police claim that intelligence so far gathered indicates that some disgruntled politicians have plans to disrupt the swearing in ceremony.

“Basically, the swearing in ceremony brings the presidential elections period to the climax. On the side of security agencies, we are tasked to ensure that there is peace during that period. We are confident that the events will proceed in a very secure manner,” said Enanga.

Museveni was declared winner with 58 percent while the closet rival Robert Sentamu Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine garnered 35 percent. However, Kyagulanyi contested the presidential results and even went to Supreme Court, but withdrew the presidential petition claiming that the court was biased.

Security has reportedly put focus on Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono, Luweero, Mukono, Mityana, Kayunga and Masaka because they were the major centres of the November 18-19th protests where 54 people were killed by military and police.

The November protests erupted after then National Unit Platform presidential candidate, Kyagulanyi had been arrested at his campaign venue in Luuka district in Busoga sub-region.

Security’s 10 Joint Operation teams are comprised of Uganda People’s Defence Forces- UPDF, Crime Intelligence- CI, Criminal Investigations Directorate –CID, Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence- CMI and Internal Security Organizations- ISO.

