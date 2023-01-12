Security forces in Moroto accused of extortion, torture

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Moroto Municipality have accused the security forces of extorting money and torture during the night cordon and search operations.

On Wednesday, the forces comprising police and UPDF conducted a cordon and search operation within the municipality following complaints from residents about the resurgence of insecurity.

Although the operations have been welcomed, the community says the wrong elements in the forces are taking advantage to extort money from people they come across during their night patrols.

Goloba Mayinja, a conductor at Gateway Bus Company says that he was arrested at 4:00 am as he was heading for work. He said the forces searched him thoroughly and took 50,000 Shillings from his pocket.

Anthony Lokeris, a traveler, said his journey to Mbale was disrupted by the security forces after he was arrested 200 meters from the bus terminal.

Lokeris said that he explained himself to the security officers all in vain until he had to give 20,000 Shillings to the commander.

‘’They ordered me to remove my shoes, and they started searching all my pockets after failing to get anything. Then they told me to send them money through mobile phone so they can release me’’ Lokeris narrated.

Joyce Mary Nakut, a resident of Natumukasikou village in Rupa Sub County says the soldiers ordered her to open the door at 4:30 am. Nakut said the two soldiers entered her house and started beating her while asking for her husband who was not available.

However, Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson said the operations were well planned and intended to get rid of the wrong elements to destabilize peace in the municipality.

He also refuted the allegations of extortion saying forces were following their code of conduct while carrying out their operations.

