Security forces in Karamoja on alert over Pokot threats

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Joint security forces in the Karamoja sub-region are consolidating their military installations in Nakapiripirit and Amudat districts in response to threats of potential attacks by Pokot warriors. This decision follows the recent incident where 40 cows belonging to the Pokot community, part of the 291 cattle impounded by security forces in Naborokocha and Pian Upe game reserve, were shot dead.

These cows were meant to compensate the Pian community, who had lost their own cattle to Pokot warriors. The situation escalated leading to the death of two soldiers who were tracking the stolen cows. In light of these events, the joint security forces have taken measures to secure Amudat district and have prohibited Pokot pastoralists from grazing in neighboring districts.

Consequently, the aggrieved Pokot communities are accusing the security forces of colluding with the Pian community to oppress them. According to security forces, they have received intelligence indicating that a faction of Pokot warriors is planning to attack military installations in the Pian community in retaliation.

Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police spokesperson, confirmed these developments and stressed ongoing efforts to merge military detachments to form a formidable force capable of countering potential attacks. He also emphasized that they are intensifying intelligence efforts to prevent any criminal activities.

Longole underscored the seriousness of the threats, citing past attacks on their installations after warning notices were issued. Additionally, there is information indicating that Pokot warriors are mobilizing counterparts from West Pokot in Kenya for potential attacks.

In a related development, joint security forces are investigating an incident where an unknown assailant attacked the Officer in charge of Nakapiripirit Police Station. Reportedly, the armed individual fired ten shots at the officer’s residence before fleeing.

No injuries were reported, and a canine dog has been deployed to assist in tracking the attacker. According to Longole, investigations are underway to determine the motive behind this attack.

Local leaders in South Karamoja districts, especially from the Pian community, are advocating for peace dialogues between the conflicting Pokot communities in Amudat and neighboring districts.

