Security foils revenge attacks in Apaa feud

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel on Thursday evening foiled a revenge attack on locals in Zoka Trading center in the disputed Apaa Township in Adjumani District.

This comes just a day after a tribal clash in Ngoro village, Itirikwa Sub-county left one dead, two others injured and another person missing on Wednesday afternoon. The victims, all Madi tribesmen were reportedly attacked by a group of armed men from the Acholi community in Zoka Trading center.

It is however reported that dozens of men from Madi Community armed with spears, Machetes, bows, and arrows at about 9 pm Thursday evening made attempts to raid Zoka Trading center to revenge the attacks on their colleagues.

The Adjumani Resident District Commissioner Peter Taban Data says that security personnel comprising of the army and police repulsed the armed men. He acknowledges that the suspects are from the Madi community seeking revenge over Wednesday’s attacks against their colleagues.

Taban however says the suspects fled off from the scene but notes that investigations are ongoing to ascertain their identity and apprehend them.

He notes that out of two people who sustained injuries following Wednesday’s clashes, one is currently in critical condition and plans are underway to transfer him from Adjumani Hospital to Mulago National Referral Hospital for better medical care.

He also notes that security has already identified the assailants in Wednesday’s attack that left one person dead adding that they are making moves to arrest them.

The Fourth Infantry Division Spokesperson Capt. Hassan Kato said that the army is doing all it takes to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“As UPDF, we condemn such inhuman acts against humanity because no one has the right to kill another. The government is doing everything possible to sort out the dispute between the two communities, we are leaving no stone unturned to pursue the attackers and bring them to book,” He said.

Cpt. Kato says the situation remains calm at the moment adding that they are alert on the ground to avert any possible threats.

The events unfolding has however raised worries of a possible clash amongst the communities occupying the disputed Apaa, after months of relative peace that prevailed in the area.

