Security deploys for Kyagulanyi campaigns in Maracha

Maracha, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heavy police and UPDF deployment in Maracha district ahead of Robert Kyagulanyi’s visit this Tuesday.

Bobi Wine is expected to address a campaign gathering at Bura primary school today at 11:00am before proceeding to Koboko and later Yumbe districts. Yesterday, he traversed Zombo, Madi Okollo and Terego where he concluded the day and was according to reports expected to sleep in Maracha town council but security personnel allegedly blocked all Guest houses in Nyadri town forcing Bobi to return to Arua.

From Arua, the presidential candidate will travel to Maracha with stopovers at Okokoro and Ovujo trading centers. However, more than 200 police and UPDf officers were transported from Arua, and Koboko to re-enforce security in Maracha yesterday.

The well-armed security personnel were this morning being addressed at Maracha CPS by the RPC West Nile Richard Okulu and DPC Maracha, Hassan Hiwumbire before they were deployed at Nyadri town and at Bura Primary school where supporters of Bobi Wine had started gathering as early as 8:00am.

Maracha DPC Hassan Hiwumbire declined to reveal any details on why the heavy deployment as he had no time to talk to the press this morning. Police and UPDF have also erected a tight roadblock at Okokoro trading center waiting for Bobi Wine and his team as groups of people continue to gather to get a glimpse of Bobi Wine.

According David Asedri, one of the mobilizers for Bobi Wine’s campaigns in Maracha, they have agreed with the police to ensure that all the supporters observe SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid19.

“Don’t fear these security personnel because we are here legally” Asedri said to people who had remained by the road side for fear of being beaten by security deployed at the campaign venue. This is the first time Robert Kyagulanyi is setting foot in Maracha district to campaign.

URN