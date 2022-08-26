Security committee lifts ban on metal scrap business in Hoima city

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Hoima city security committee has lifted a ban imposed on metal scrap business. In July, the business was banned citing massive vandalism of government property.

Both the city authorities and security committee accused scrap dealers of the rampant theft of solar panels, manhole covers, and batteries among other items on major streets within the city center.

The most affected areas where the streetlights whose batteries, manhole covers, and solar panels have been stolen are Kwebiha, Bunyoro Kitara, Republic, Coronation, Kabalega, Main, and Kabalega streets.

The security committee together with the Hoima city authorities unanimously resolved to halt the metal scrap business with immediate effect until security comes up with appropriate measures for regulating the business.

The committee then directed police within Hoima city to apprehend whoever violates the directives until new regulations and guidelines are put in place to effectively manage the situation.

Badru Mugabi, the Hoima Resident City Commissioner-RCC explains that following a series of meetings held with the management of the metal scrap dealers, they resolved to suspend the ban.

He says they have set new regulations and guidelines that will ensure that the metal scrap business is conducted in a transparent manner adding that the top management of the metal scrap business committed to closely monitoring the operations of their colleagues to ensure that no other government property is vandalized.

According to Mugabi, the leadership of the Hoima city metal scrap business together with security has embarked on the process of registering all scrap dealers in the city for sanity to be restored.

Sylvia Nalumaga, the Hoima City Deputy Mayor says in the new guidelines and regulations, all the scrap dealers should have valid and approved licenses to operate the business in Hoima city.

Tonny Ssenyonga, the Chairperson of Hoima City scrap dealers explains that no unregistered scrap dealer will be allowed to operate in the city adding that they are set to closely monitor the operations of all scrap dealers in the city.

URN