Security Committee investigating land eviction in Kabarole

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kabarole district security committee is investigating circumstances under which more than 20 people in Kichwamba sub county, Kabarole district were evicted from a piece of land on Sunday.

The 1.7 acre piece of land belongs to Kichwamba sub county. Last year, the district council resolved that the land is used for a market for farmers where the sub-county can generate local revenue.

Last week, the Ministry of Lands halted all kinds of land evictions when the country is on lockdown. This was part of the interim land management guidelines issued by the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development to protect the rights and obligations of both the landlords and tenants on registered land in the country.

Steven Asiimwe, the Resident District Commissioner Kabarole says that residents were evicted from the land at night without any court documents.

Asiimwe accused the sub county LCIII chairperson Charles Businge Charles, Steven Birungi, the sub-county chief, the district councillor Peter Bazira and unidentified police officers for being behind the eviction.

During the eviction, several houses, crop gardens, banana plantations belonging to beneficiaries of the youth livelihood projects were destroyed.

David Tusiingwire, the Kicwamba sub-county youth councillor says they had established a metal fabrication workshop worth 15 million shillings which was destroyed.

Kaganda Tofile 70 years, says his cassava garden, banana, and other projects were also destroyed. Kaganda says he has lived on the land for over 60 years.

Joseph Rwamwaro, another resident says that they were evicted at night without any notice.

However, the Chief Administrative Officer Kabarole district Fiona Sanyu says that the residents were issued notices of eviction but refused to vacate.

******

URN