Security beefed up in Kampala markets

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security in the markets has been beefed up with more than 200 Local Defence Units- LDUs.

The deployments have been conducted by the LDU commander, Col Mike Waneiroba who was last week appointed by Chief of Defence Forces –CDF Gen David Muhoozi. Col Waneiroba replaced Col BK Sserwadda.

Among the tasks assigned, Gen Muhoozi told Col Waneiroba to swiftly work with police to ensure traders sleeping in markets as per Museveni’s directive are protected. Other roles were ensuring merchandise of non-food traders who were banned from operating is not stolen.

Markets such as St Balikuddembe also known as Owino, Busega, Usafi, Kajjansi and Natete have reportedly been beefed with 12 to 30 LDUs for night security. The LDUs number have been deployed depending on the size of the market, the amount of merchandise left by traders staying home and the number of dealers sleeping in.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango confirmed that deployments have been made at various markets but declined to reveal numbers of LDUs and police officers attached to each market.

Usafi Market head of security, Lt (Rtd) Erias Katende Mukiibi, said they have been beefed up with 20 LDUs. Katende said their main purpose is ensuring shops of traders who are now staying home are not tampered with but also women selling food items are not attacked.

Godfrey Kayongo, the Owino market chairman confirmed that they have received 30 LDUs. Kayongo said the LDUs take over in the night because non-food items of traders staying home should not be stolen.

