Security arrests 13 suspected terrorists

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security team has arrested 13 suspected members of the Allied Democratic Force-ADF terror cell and Mai-Mai rebel group.

Eight of the suspects have been arrested by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence in Buikwe district whereas others were picked by Crime Intelligence in the areas of Zombo and Kasese district.

According to a joint statement issued by police spokesperson Fred Enanga, security alleged that the eight who were arrested from Njeru municipality and three from Zombo town council, are part of the group that orchestrated an attack on Uganda People’s Defence Force-UPDF soldiers in July this year.

The July attack left a UPDF soldier killed but five suspected rebel members were also neutralized in a fire exchange that ensued. Security said that the group was also planning a series of terror attacks.

Those arrested from Njeru have been identified as Openjuru Howard, Openjuru John, Jaker James Michael, Obratum Juventin, Olinga Simon Peter, Ngambi Jeraso Peter and Bob Patrick. The three who were arrested from Zombo town include Warom Felix, Mutumba Muhamood and Bamusungire Robert.

“Those in Njeru were hiding at Christ for the Latter Day Saints and they tried to put up some resistance but they were subdued. They have been surveilled for several months. The three arrested from Zombo also had a vehicle and two motorcycles which we believe they used for their subversive acts,” Enanga said.

Five days ago, the UK warned her citizens living in Uganda to be alert as they had received intelligence information about likely terror attacks on busy places in Uganda such as restaurants, shopping centres, recreational and sports centres.

Nevertheless, police say there is no need for panic because they haven’t detected terror-related incidents of a massive nature. Enanga said police and sister security agencies are assessing the seriousness of the UK terror warning.

Two other suspected Mai-Mai rebel members have been arrested from Kasese municipality. These include Bwambale Moses and Byakumbagere James. The duo, according to security, has been hiding in DR Congo for more than 10 years but suspiciously returned to the area last week.

“There are fears by Ugandans regarding terror alerts issued by the UK and the French embassy. But we urge the public to keep calm despite the advisory from the UK and French Embassy to their citizens. As security, we take cognizance of the security alerts. We are subjecting the security threats to validation” Enanga said.

Security identified the vehicles and motorcycles allegedly planned to be used by ADF linked terror cells as UAV 629S Toyota Premio, motorcycles UFK 162A and UER 049F that were allegedly picked from Mutumba Muhamood.

