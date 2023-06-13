Security arrests 102 suspected robbers on Northern Bypass, Clock-Tower

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A team of joint security forces have arrested 102 suspected robbers at the Northern Bypass and Clock-Tower in Kampala.

The operations came at a time when thugs had resumed their attacks on pedestrians, passengers on motorcycles including throwing logs at drivers.

The security team commanded by the Old Kampala Division Police Commander – DPC Tyson Rutambiika, conducted operations in areas of Kawaala and Namungoona. At least 24 suspects were arrested in these operations.

Kampala Central Police Station –CPS led by DPC SP Martin Okoyo conducted the operations at Clock-Tower and 32 suspects have been arrested. Police say these suspects’ criminal activities have been monitored using CCTVs.

Operations at Kiwatule, Kyebando and Bukoto flyovers were led by Kira Road police station which led to arrest of 38 suspects. Police have also destroyed makeshifts allegedly built by thugs nears the flyovers.

Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said police had details of the suspects and they picked them based on intelligence and evidence. Enanga said most of the victims have been pedestrians mostly women who they target for their handbags and wallets.

“Some of these criminals were found with mattresses they had put in the makeshifts built near the flyovers. These makeshifts were destroyed. The teams also recovered kilograms of khat and other intoxicators,” said Enanga.

Security operations along the Northern Bypass started from Busega up to Namboole. Most victims have been targeted between 7pm and 10pm. However, there are also thugs in taxis at the Northern Bypass who move five or six to hoodwink unsuspecting passengers.

Police investigations show that the thugs often offer the unsuspecting passengers the front seat and once a person is inside, they start indicating that they are not reaching his or destination. It is at that point they tell the person to get out in order to pick another taxi.

At that point one of them who disguises as the conductor holds the door as the passenger attempts to open while the other next to the driver pickpockets the passenger. The public has been urged to very alert and avoid boarding taxis not at the known passenger stations.

Last year five people were killed by thugs at the Northern Bypass. Police and military police conducted operations which led to the arrest of more than 300 suspects who were charged and remanded by courts of law. However, in less than a year, most of them were out on court bail or after serving their sentences raging from three months to a year.

URN