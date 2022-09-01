Security allows Karamojong, Turkana pastoralists back into Kobebe grazing area

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security forces in Karamoja comprising Uganda People’s Defence Forces and police have finally granted the pleas of the pastoralists to allow them to go back and graze their livestock in Kobebe grazing area.

The joint security had flushed all the pastoralist communities, the Matheniko of Moroto, Jie of Kotido and Turkana of Kenya out of the grazing area after the killing of three geologists who had gone to collect soil samples for mineral mapping in April this year.

Following the incident, security deployed heavily in the area declaring it as a no-go zone.

URN learnt that the Turkanas lost a total of 2,000 heads of cattle in their home area due to lack of grass and water while the Moroto pastoralists also lost up to 200 cattle to drought.

The situation forced the pastoralists to make several pleas to security to allow them access to the area as it was the only place where water could be available to them.

Finally on Wednesday, the security accepted the plea of the pastoralists but on condition that no gun should be sighted in the area.

Brig. Joseph Balikudembe, the third Division commander warned the pastoralists that should they try to sneak guns into the area, they will be flushed out.

“We have allowed the pastoralists both Turkana and the Karimojong to go back to Kobebe on condition that no gun is sneaked into that area. If they try we shall have no option but to flush them out again,” he said.

Mark Lokut, a pastoralist said they will be more vigilant to monitor whoever will cross to the grazing area with a gun.

Losia Ekono, a Turkana pastoralist said the permission will save their remaining livestock.

“We are going to start screening those who will come and join us in grazing animals here so that we know who they are and if we find out that they are wrong people we shall chase them away,” he said.

Imana Icor, the director of peace in Turkana county welcomed the decision by the security forces to allow the pastoralists back into Kobebe saying many cows had died since the pastoralists were flashed out.

“It is all Uganda but without Uganda, all the Turkana animals would be finished by now,” he said.

URN