Security agencies to continue hunting for suspected criminals

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army has said that they will continue holding suspected criminals who are a threat to the public.

There have been increased cases of alleged abductions of opposition members especially in Entebbe and other parts of the country. Some of the people reported missing are, Julius Kayiwa, a boda boda rider in Katabi who was reportedly picked by armed men, Julius Buwembo from Katabi central market, Ssemakula Asuman from Busega, and Ugandan boxer Justin Juuko who government says was picked up for treachery charges.

This has prompted families of the victims to come out and demand security personnel to produce them in courts of law.

Deputy Spokesperson of the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) Lt. Col. Deo Akiiki, was responding to concerns about the continued disappearance of several people.

According to Akiiki, although they cannot confirm the disappearance of people from Entebbe, he is sure that the security team picks suspected criminals for interrogating before handing them over to the police.

He says that those who have missing persons should always report to the police so that a search is conducted.

Akiiki could not confirm whether the army has any of the suspects in detention.

