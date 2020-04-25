COVID-19 lockdown-: Section of cloth, electronics dealers resort to food vending

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Saudah Namawejje, a resident in Nsooba in Kawempe division on Kampala is one of the people vending fresh produce near Muluya market found in Kalerwe. Namawejje joined the fresh food business to earn some daily income and put food on the table.

Prior to the Covid-19 lockdown that affected traders of none food items, Namawejje was selling computers and phones in Equatorial mall. Namawejje isn’t alone. John Ondifura sells pineapples on the roadside near Freedom market.

According to Ondifura, prior to the Covid-19 lockdown, he was selling second hand clothes like jackets and shoes down town in Kampala. He however says he was forced to vend pineapples because of the suspension on the sale of none food items.

Namawejje and Ondifura are just part of the many people who have found solace in selling foodstuffs because of the Covid-19 lock down which affected their businesses.

Many of these are standing in front of closed shops, the roadside near markets like Kalerwe, Wandegeya and Kamwokya. Some of those interviewed by our reporter said they will resume their normal work once the lock down is lifted.

President, Yoweri Museveni announced a two week’s nationwide lock down on March 29th, 2020. He however, extended the lockdown for 21 days ending May 2nd, 2020.

******

URN