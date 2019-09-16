Second Uganda-Rwanda talks to be held in Kampala next month

❇AGREED 🇺🇬 🇷🇼

✅ Cease hostile propaganda in all media

✅ Rwanda provided a list of people they say are detained in Uganda

✅ Agreed to finalize the extradition treaty

✅ Uganda to release all Rwandans that will have no charges to answer

✅ Those with criminal cases to answer will be formally charged

✅ Next meeting in Kampala next month

✅ Border ‘closure’ to be discussed in Kampala

Kigali, Rwanda | THE INDEPENDENT | Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Amb. Olivier Nduhungirehe and Uganda’s international affairs chief Sam Kutesa have agreed to a second in Kampala after today’s talks to end the diplomatic row between the neigbours.

The talks follow a pact signed by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and Paul Kagame of Rwanda last month in Luanda, Angola, to ease the tensions between the two countries.

Regarding the challenges, both countries have agreed to work on each of the concerns in the next 30 days, after which the Ad Hoc Commission will meet in Kampala to review the progress made.

Rwanda provided a list of people they say are detained in Uganda. Uganda committed to check against the names and release all those that will have no charges to answer, while those with criminal cases to answer will be formally charged.

Further, they agreed to finalize the extradition treaty in order to provide a framework for the future exchange of criminal fugitives.

COMMUNIQUE – The first meeting of the Ad-Hoc Commission on the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding between #Rwanda and #Uganda concludes in Kigali. pic.twitter.com/uzllLVSbqX — Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Int’l Cooperation (@RwandaMFA) September 16, 2019

The talks are expected to also lead to the opening of the Gatuna border which has been closed since February, jeopardizing trade flow between the two nations.

In a media briefing as a communique was shared with the press, Foreign Affairs Minister Sam Kutesa insisted Uganda does not support or harbor groups that want to destabilize Rwanda. He said Uganda would have no interest in destabilizing Rwanda.

Tweets by ktpressrwanda

Tweets by RwandaMFA

Tweets by kagishaemma