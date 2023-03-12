Sebei elders ask MPs to back Anti-Gay Bill

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sebei Elders have asked legislators from the three districts that comprise Sebei region to be mindful while discussing the Anti-gay bill. Sebei region comprises Kapchorwa, Kween, and Bukwo districts.

Through their umbrella body Sebei Elders Association, the elders have asked the legislators to put into consideration the norms and culture of the Sabiny, which prohibits same-sex marriages as demanded by God who created a man and woman for a purpose.

Joseph Kamuron, the adviser of the Sebei Elder’s Association urged the legislators to be cognizant of the life impacts of Homosexuality and should condemn it in the strongest terms possible.

“We want our members of Parliament to be the solution to the decaying morals in the society and they should entertain a bill that positively affects the cultural values of their community at the end of the day,” he said.

Noah Cheruto, another elder told Uganda Radio Network that, the manner in which pro-gay activists are pushing for it to be legalized is linked to the devil’s work in Uganda and the World in general. “What is currently happening in regard to same-sex marriage is a sign of the end times and also the work of Neo-colonialists, which the lawmakers shouldn’t allow in a God-fearing country like Uganda,” said Cheruto.

Beatrice Chelangat, the Director of Reproductive Education and Community Health (REACH) who doubles as the secretary for gender at the Sebei elders association, implored the Women Members of Parliament not to shy away when such an important bill is being discussed for it’s a community affair.

“The legislators should have the same courage just like when they were passing into law the Anti-FGM act in 2010,” she said. William Chemonges, the Kween Constituency Member of Parliament, who doubles as the Chief Whip of the Sebei parliamentary caucus, said that they are opposed to homosexuality and they are taking it as a serious matter.

“As far as I am concerned and on behalf of the Sebei legislators, we are going have a private meeting on the same matter so as to come up with one common voice,” said Chemonges. On Tuesday, February 28th, 2023, Parliament granted leave to Bugiri Municipality Member of Parliament, Asuman Basalirwa to introduce a private member’s Bill titled the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023.

The Bill seeks to prohibit and criminalize any form of sexual relations between persons of the same sex and prohibit the promotion or recognition of such relations.

*****

URN