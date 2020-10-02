Sebaggala’s final sendoff ceremonies start as children jet in

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of the Late Nasser Ntege Sebaggala, the former Mayor of Kampala has started the final plan for his send-off, following the arrival into the country of seven of his children. They arrived in the country on Thursday from the United States of America.

The former Kampala Mayor Al-Haj Nasser Ntege Sebaggala passed on last Saturday, September 26. However, his burial was delayed, in line with his will to have all his children attend his sendoff.

According to Haj. Farouq Ntege Ssebaggala, the deceased’s young brother, the children who arrived earlier include two girls and five boys led by their eldest brother, Yusuf Bakuuba Sebaggala. They were received by relatives at their ancestral home in Kisaasi, from where Bakuuba told the mourners that some of his brothers have still failed to travel back home to attend the burial of their father.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Luckman Wakinyankaali has angrily responded to sheikhs who had earlier accused Sebaggala’s family of delaying his burial saying that their act of condemnation contradicts religious doctrines. He was speaking prayers held last night for the late Haj Nasser Ntege Sebaggala.

He explained that such a delay is accepted in Islamic teaching if it saves the family from a bigger problem of conflicting and fighting amongst themselves.

He asked the aggrieved sheikhs to pray for the deceased to be received in Allah’s paradise for the good things he did, instead of cursing him and his family for what he calls a minor issue of delaying his burial.

On Friday, Sebaggala’s body is expected to be taken to City Hall in Kampala after which it will spend a night at his home in Munyonyo. On Saturday, the body will be taken to Kisaasi for a day and night vigil after which burial will be conducted on Sunday.

