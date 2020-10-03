Sebaggala’s family expresses remorse for delayed burial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The family of the late Kampala City Council-KCC Mayor, Al- Haj Nasser Ntege Sebaggala has apologized for delaying his burial. Sebaggala breathed his last at International Hospital Kampala on September 26th, 2020.

Contrary to Islamic norms that requires that the deceased is buried without delay, Sebaggala’s family postponed the funeral for an entire week to allow his children in the diaspora fly back Uganda for the burial.

During the Friday night vigil at the deceased’s home in Munyonyo, his brother, Haj Muhammad Sebaggala introduced some of the children to the mourners, saying they were the reason they delayed the burial.

He explained that it was the deceased wish that all his children attend his final send-off. The children included among others Nuuru Nakku, Yusuf Bakuuba, Sophia Nakimuli, Mary Nalumansi all from different US cities and Faridah Nabaggala from Norway.

Two of the children one in USA and another in Canada couldn’t make it because of the Covid19 restrictions in the area of their residence.

Those who were already in the country include Ssebagala’s heir, Nasser Abdul Gamar Sebaggala, Duda Muhammad Lubwama, Nassim Nanteza, Haliima Ntege, Shamim Nabaggala, Yasser Arafat Sebaggala, Isaac Kimuli, Rehema Nakimuli, Shamsha Nabaggala, Badru Deen Sebaggala and Zawedde Hiraj.

Nasser Abdul Gamar Sebaggala, who addressed the mourners of behalf of the children thanked them and the city leadership for sparing time and resources to participate in the sendoff of their father.

One of Sebaggala’s widows, Nusifa Nakato narrated how she met the deceased during his tenure KCC mayor. She explained that they formed a youth brigade that was attached to Sebagala’s political structure where he taught them leadership and business skills.

Speaking at the same vigil, Kampala Woman Parliamentary Aspirant Dr. Stellah Nyanzi, said Sebagala was a man who gave confidence to whoever needed it to confront the huge task ahead of them.

Sebaggala’s body heads to Kisaasi later today for the final prayer session at Mariam Mosque after which it will spend a night at his ancestral home in Kisaasi before it is finally buried tomorrow on October 4.

