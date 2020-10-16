Drama as Sebaggala, Segirinya nominated for Kawempe North parliamentary seat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Latif Sebaggala and National Unity Platform -NUP party flag bearer Muhammad Segirinya were on Thursday nominated to contest for the Kawempe North Parliamentary seat.

Sebaggala was escorted from his office in Kyebando to the Electoral Commission Offices in Ntinda by hundreds of supporters, despite a ban on processions by the Electoral Commission and police.

By 8 a.m., more than 50 supporters had converged at the premises donning red T-shirts with his name inscribed on them. Boda Boda riders were also dressed in green reflector jackets. A van announcing Sebaggala’s achievements as incumbent MP accompanied the procession. However, Sebaggala’s supporters were not allowed to reach the nomination centre and remained at Ntinda roundabout.

Ssebaggala said that he will prioritize fighting for justice, infrastructure development and economic empowerment.

His rival Muhammad Segirinya who is the National Unity Platform-NUP party flag bearer, says he is confident he will win the election, although he acknolwedges that the guidelines that bar normal campaigning are not applicable.

Bashir Kazibwe Mbaziira was also nominated to contest for the Kawempe South Parliamentary Seat. Mbaziira who is also a NUP member says that he will fight against human rights violations in the country.

The nomination exercise will continue on Friday.

