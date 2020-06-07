Seasonal winds intensify flooding on landing sites in Kalungu

Kalungu, Uganda| AFP | THE INDEPENDENT | Communities at various landing sites in Kalungu district are still battling the consequences of heavy overflows from the Lake Victoria waters, despite a reduction in rainfall.

Ronald Ssemanda, the Chairperson of Kamuwunga Landing Site in Lukaya Town Council in Kalungu district says the situation has been worsened by strong seasonal winds that are splashing water far beyond the 200 meters of the buffer zones.

He says that while they were hopeful that the reduction in rains would clear their areas of the distressing floods, the heavy waves on the lake blown by seasonal strong winds have instead wrecked more havoc in the area.

Ssemanda explains that the lake waters have created unusual inland channels that drain into people’s homes and plantations, some which had not been affected in the rainy season.Some of the affected areas include a government school, a community playground, a mosque, a Pentecostal church and several houses that are situated several meters away from the lakes shoreline.

Francis Ssaaka, a caretaker of Kamuwunga Primary School says in a rather unusual scenario the entire school compound is flooded with water flowing directly from the lake, which threatens the strength of the classrooms.

He explains that the lake has lately accumulated high volumes of water which by a slight push of the seasonal winds leads to unusual overflows towards all the low-lying areas of the mainland.

Kalingu Woman Member of Parliament Aisha Ssekindi says they are worried about the fate of the learners who might not be able to use the facility if the government opens schools to resume studies.

She however says they are lobbying the government to allocate them money to relocate the school to another elevated site that may not be affected by similar eventualities.

Meanwhile, the National Environment Management Authority-NEMA is working out plans to evict all people that encroached on wetlands and along Lake Shores and River Banks as a remedy for environmental destruction.

