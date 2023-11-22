SEACOM welcomes new Group Chief Financial Officer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | SEACOM, Africa’s converged ICT services provider has announced significant changes within its executive leadership team. Lucas Malamule Ndala (PICTURED) has been appointed as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (GCFO), succeeding Richard Schumacher, who previously held the role.

Ndala’s appointment as GCFO marks a pivotal moment in SEACOM’s ongoing journey of growth and innovation. With a career spanning over two decades, Lucas brings a wealth of financial expertise and industry insight to the organisation.

He has a remarkable track record, having served in various executive roles within the Telkom Group, including CFO, COO, Group Executive for the GCEO Support Office, and board member of the Telkom Group division, Openserve. He also served as CFO at BCX and interim CEO of Postbank.

His extensive experience and strong academic background make him exceptionally well-suited to lead SEACOM’s financial strategies with precision and innovation.