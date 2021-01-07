SCHUMER: Trump must not hold office one day longer

Washington, US | THE INDEPENDENT | Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for President Donald Trump to be removed from office today for the safety and security of the United States and the world over the next 13 days.

” What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by President Trump. This president must not hold office one day longer,” Schumer said.

“The quickest and most effective way—it can be done today—to remove this president from office would be for the Vice President to immediately invoke the 25th amendment. If the Vice President and the Cabinet refuse to stand up, Congress must reconvene to impeach President Trump.”

Soon after, Nancy Patricia Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives said she supported efforts to throw out Trump.

“Yesterday the President of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” Pelosi said, adding “I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th amendment. If the vice president and cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment.”

She made the remarks hours after the US Congress formally certified Joe Biden’s election win.

Vice President Mike Pence announced the 306-232 Electoral College vote count after hours of debate, officially affirming Biden and Kamala Harris as the winners of the election.

Soon after, besieged Trump finally conceded defeat in a statement, as he could not use twitter or facebook that have suspended his account.

His statement said, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

The U.S. Congress certification comes after Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday afternoon, halting the certification process for several hours.

Lawmakers were evacuated from the House and the Senate, as protesters supporting Trump forced their way into the building, which has been placed under a lockdown.

Four people, including a woman who was shot by Capitol Police, died amid clashes between police and Trump supporters, which also led to dozens of arrests, according to police. At least 14 officers sustained injuries.