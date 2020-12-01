Schools asked to emphasize remedial teaching

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Schools have been advised to embark on remedial teaching for non-candidates in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Last month, the schools were reopened for only candidates and finalists on condition that they adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines.

According to Uwezo country coordinator Dr Mary Goretti Nakabugo, government needs to formalize remedial teaching on the normal school time table as soon as schools reopen to enable slow learners to have the opportunity of getting more time with the teachers.

Nakabugo who was speaking during an online discussion on implication of Covid-19 on children’s education and learning in Uganda indicates that slow learners at the primary level will need over one and a half year of learning to compensate and catch up with their fellow learners.

She notes that children that were already struggling will fall out completely compared to their fellow learners that were progressing normally. She however notes that basing on the West African region experience with Ebola outbreak that led to a long period school closure, it is estimated that over 30% children may not return to school in Uganda’s case.

Dr Nakabugo also indicates that schools should ensure that they give small assessments to establish each child’s level so that by the time the learners return to schools they will be at different levels.

She also recommends that when schools reopen for all learners, their mental health should be given attention due to the prolonged isolation from friends and teachers which affects them.

Dr Nakabugo mainly bases her argument on the West African research experience that they had during the Ebola outbreak that she says led to a prolonged time closure of schools though not to the extent that schools here have been closed.

*****

URN