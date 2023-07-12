School Directors suspend head teacher under unclear circumstances

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Teopista Nakabiri, the head teacher of New Hope for Africa Nursery and Primary School in Mukono district, has been suspended by the school’s directors under unclear circumstances. The government posted Nakabiri to the school in July last year to improve its performance and resolve administrative disputes with the founding directors.

The school, founded in 2006 by the late Annet Kayongo, became a government-aided institution in 2012. Following Kayongo’s passing, Lydia Kayongo and Rogers Nkalubo Kayongo took on the roles of executive directors, alongside other board-sitting directors.

Government-aided schools are privately managed but governed by the government, which sets rules and regulations similar to those of public schools. The curriculum, study materials, syllabus, and examinations follow government guidelines, and the government handles teacher recruitment and transfers.

One of the sitting directors, Michael Ntulume, suspended Nakabiri on July 5th, 2023, accusing her of incompetence. The suspension letter stated that Nakabiri’s performance and conduct fell below the expected standards for a headmistress.

“It is necessary to relieve you from duties until a complete review and evaluation can be conducted. During this period of suspension, you are expected to refrain from entering the school premises or engaging in any official duties or activities related to your role as a head teacher,” the letter reads in parts. Nakabiri, who was found seated outside the school gate with primary seven test papers, expressed confusion and disbelief about the suspension letter.

She saw no reason to stay at home, especially since she failed to understand its meaning. The gatekeeper was instructed not to allow her access to the school premises. Nakabiri defended herself, stating that all the accusations against her were baseless. She emphasized that she is a qualified teacher with over thirty years of experience and a degree.

She claimed that her suspension stemmed from her refusal to grant the directors access to the school’s bank account for the misuse of government funds.

“The truth behind everything is I declined to grant the directors access to the school bank account to misuse government funds,” Nakabiri said.

Nakabiri urged the school management committee to address the need for classroom and teacher quarter renovations to avoid inconveniencing both students and teachers during rainy seasons.

She explained that floating water entering through doors and windows disrupted learning, forcing students to run around. “The teachers also ask for permission to run to their staff quarters to safeguard their bedding and other properties,” Nakabiri said.

The school has a population of 380 pupils and employs sixteen teachers, with eight on the government payroll. When journalists visited the school, the director who signed the suspension letter left upon realizing their presence, and the acting head teacher, Matiya Hamya, did not return to his office. The school bursar, Mike Tebyasa, informed the journalists that no one would respond to their concerns until the board of directors met to decide the way forward.

Majerani Luboyera, the Deputy Town Clerk, revealed that the town clerk’s office knew about the conflict within the school management. They summoned the school and the head teacher to resolve the matter. The meeting would also determine whether the partnership between the school and the government would continue. Luboyera noted that the municipality had changed head teachers five times in the last six years, while the school directors remained uncooperative.

In the past five years, several teachers have been transferred from the school. Former Chairperson of the School Management Committee, Gwabe Okello, stated that the school’s performance declined after new directors took charge seven years ago.

Okello claimed that he was removed from his position for not supporting the directors’ goal of fully taking over the school, despite its government-aided status. According to Okello, the directors’ children are reversing the school’s original intentions, resulting in high fees compared to nearby government-aided schools.

“The founding director lacked funds to manage the school and opted for government support but now his children are reversing everything. They have made the school charge exorbitant fees compared to the nearby government-aided schools,” he said.

New Hope for Africa Nursery and Primary School charges 190,000 Shillings for primary seven learners and 90,000 Shillings for other classes, in addition to other requirements. Neighboring government-aided schools, such as St. Peters and St. Joseph, charge less than 100,000 Shillings for primary seven learners.

