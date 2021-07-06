Scabies outbreak hits hundreds in Tororo

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is a scabies outbreak in Tororo district. The most affected areas are Amoni A and B villages in Asinge ward of Malaba town council in Tororo district. The disease presents with itchy rashes which later develop into painful sores accompanied by a watery secretion.

According to the residents, the scabies are resistant to the treatment they have so far obtained from medical personnel. Benson Etwayi, a resident of Amoni A cell says that all his 4 children have been hit by the disease. Etwayi says he has so far used over Shillings 300,000 to treat his children who have been attacked by the disease which he doesn’t understand.

“I am now struggling to treat my children against the disease that I don’t even know, it is my first time to see such a thing in my family,” he said. He notes that the disease has totally reduced the workforce at his home since all his children who are supposed to help him in the garden are down.

Florence Akodoi, another resident says that her husband almost divorced her when she got infected with scabies accusing her of having extramarital affairs due to the itchy nature of her private parts until the same disease attacked him. Aterensio Osire, 82, says that it is a strange occurrence in the area, adding that she has been using a hot stone to reduce the itching caused by the infection.

Cosmos Ekisa, the LC I chairperson of Amoni A zone in Malaba town council says that over 30 households in his area have been infected by scabies. He calls on the government to come to their rescue before the situation escalates.

Boniface Obbo, the Malaba town council health inspector, who was not aware of the disease says that they are going to carry out an assessment and notify the district for immediate intervention basing on the magnitude of the challenge.

